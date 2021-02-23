Best Friends in Atlanta

History: Best Friends Animal Society is a national animal welfare organization that started its Atlanta program in 2016. By partnering with Atlanta-area shelters, rescue groups and individuals, pets’ lives are saved in the region and throughout the country. Mobile and pop-up adoption events are held across metro Atlanta to give rescue pets new homes.
Did you know: Best Friends closed its shelter in 2020 due to the pandemic and became a fully virtual foster-based model that will grow to support lifesaving programs. Last year, the animal society placed 1,276 pets into foster homes and 1,067 pets were adopted. Best Friends works with more than 10 partners in Atlanta who share the same mission of finding homes for all pets – even if it requires transportation to another state.
Its motto: Save Them All.
How you can help: Foster or adopt a pet from Best Friends, or become a pet adoption matchmaker – where you help find loving homes, based on specific criteria. Volunteers can help with animal meet-and-greets during adoption events, transport pets to local or out-of-state rescue groups, or assist in the office.
To learn more: Visit bestfriendsatl.org or email contactatlanta@bestfriends.org.