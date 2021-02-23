Best Friends in Atlanta

Did you know: Best Friends closed its shelter in 2020 due to the pandemic and became a fully virtual foster-based model that will grow to support lifesaving programs. Last year, the animal society placed 1,276 pets into foster homes and 1,067 pets were adopted. Best Friends works with more than 10 partners in Atlanta who share the same mission of finding homes for all pets – even if it requires transportation to another state.

Its motto: Save Them All.