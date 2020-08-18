History: Nearly 100 dogs in metro Atlanta were saved in 2016, the first year of operation for BarkVille Dog Rescue. The all-volunteer, nonprofit now finds loving homes for more than 500 dogs a year.
Did You Know: Georgia has one of the highest populations of homeless dogs. At BarkVille Dog Rescue, dogs receive medical attention and a behavior assessment before being placed in a foster or forever home. Every two weeks, BarkVille Dog Rescue adopts dogs to four other states – Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New Jersey.
Motto: Be Cool. Adopt.
How You Can Help: At BarkVille Dog Rescue, there are plenty of opportunities for volunteering. Help is needed with transporting dogs locally, with contacting families to ensure placements that are the right fit, and with social media and marketing support. You also can help by becoming a foster parent, by adopting a dog, by making a donation, or by supporting the annual fundraising gala, Valentails.
To Learn More: Visit barkvilledogrescue.org or email info@barkvilledogrescue.org.