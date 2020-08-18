How You Can Help: At BarkVille Dog Rescue, there are plenty of opportunities for volunteering. Help is needed with transporting dogs locally, with contacting families to ensure placements that are the right fit, and with social media and marketing support. You also can help by becoming a foster parent, by adopting a dog, by making a donation, or by supporting the annual fundraising gala, Valentails.

To Learn More: Visit barkvilledogrescue.org or email info@barkvilledogrescue.org.