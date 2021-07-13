History: Making streets safer for bicyclists was on their minds when a group of cyclists started Atlanta Bicycle Coalition in 1991. With early wins, such as bike racks installed throughout Atlanta, MARTA adding bike racks on buses, and the creation of bike clubs for kids – they were on a roll.
Did you know: Vision Zero is the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s goal of zero traffic fatalities in the city of Atlanta. In 2020, Atlanta enacted a new policy to lower the speed limit to 25 mph on local streets. In changing gears, the coalition expanded its mission beyond bikes to also advocate for people to safely and easily walk, use wheelchairs, ride scooters, skate, and take transit.
Its motto: Its vision is reclaiming Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk and roll.
How you can help: Support safer streets for all by signing and sharing their annual policy agenda. Donations through www.atlantabike.org are always appreciated.