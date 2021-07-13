Did you know: Vision Zero is the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s goal of zero traffic fatalities in the city of Atlanta. In 2020, Atlanta enacted a new policy to lower the speed limit to 25 mph on local streets. In changing gears, the coalition expanded its mission beyond bikes to also advocate for people to safely and easily walk, use wheelchairs, ride scooters, skate, and take transit.

Its motto: Its vision is reclaiming Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk and roll.