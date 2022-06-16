ajc logo
Juneteenth holiday: Related coverage

Here is some background on the path to making Juneteenth a holiday in Georgia and the U.S.

What is Juneteenth? How it began and the move to make it a paid day off

Juneteenth 2022 events in metro Atlanta

A celebration? An observance? Discussion of how to mark Juneteenth

Juneteenth is now a paid state holiday for Georgia employees

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status

Brookhaven to hold Juneteenth event in DeKalb’s oldest Black neighborhood

Following backlash, Tucker adds Juneteenth as paid city holiday

