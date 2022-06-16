Juneteenth holiday: Related coverage

Here is some background on the path to making Juneteenth a holiday in Georgia and the U.S.What is Juneteenth? How it began and the move to make it a paid day offJuneteenth 2022 events in metro Atlanta A celebration? An observance? Discussion of how to mark JuneteenthJuneteenth is now a paid state holiday for Georgia employeesMetro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday statusBrookhaven to hold Juneteenth event in DeKalb’s oldest Black neighborhoodFollowing backlash, Tucker adds Juneteenth as paid city holidayEditors' PicksInside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season1h agoOzzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture 16h agoPoll: What’s most impressive stat in Braves’ 13-game win streak?Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb14h agoMan caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb14h agoDeKalb continues contracting with company of woman guilty of federal fraud1h agoThe LatestAJC election coverageBJay Pak and Donald Trump: Related coverageRead more on Georgia prisons in crisisFeaturedCredit: Cobb County policeAfter officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroomMemorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember