Follow the SEC Championship on AJC

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to play in the SEC Championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Journalists from the AJC are providing complete coverage before, during and after the game, with interviews, reaction, analysis, photos and video.
Readers will find updated coverage in print and ePaper editions, the AJC app and on ajc.com.
On Twitter: Follow UGA reporter Chip Towers @ctowersajc, @AJCSports and @ajc
On Facebook: UGASportsNewsNow
On Instagram: @ajcnews
Editors' Picks