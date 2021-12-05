‘Dangerous’ No. 3 Bulldogs draw No. 2 Michigan in Orange Bowl

ATHENS -- Re-centered, reinvigorated and refocused.
That was the message coming out of Georgia’s camp on Sunday. A day after a humiliating 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, the Bulldogs found out that their season will continue in the College Football Playoff.
No. 1 coming into the final rankings of the year, Georgia came out ranked No. 3. And, as the resident third seed in the four-team national semifinals, the Bulldogs (12-1) will face Big Ten champion Michigan (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 31. Kickoff times have not yet been announced.
ESPN analyst Joey Galloway said after the announcement that the Bulldogs could make an argument for being ranked No. 2 and will a “much more dangerous” team following their first loss of the season.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart agreed.
“The greatest learning experiences have come from losses,” Smart said in a live remote interview from the Butts-Mehre Football Complex. “There’s no greater realization and attention to detail than what comes after a loss. Our guys are like sponges right now.”
It will be just third matchup ever between Georgia and the Wolverines, and the first since 1965. They’re 1-1 in the previous games, both played in Ann Arbor, with Michigan winning 26-0 in 1957 and the Bulldogs winning 15-7.
Georgia will be making its second playoff appearance after advancing to the championship game in 2017. It’s the first playoff berth for Michigan, which remains the winningest team in college football history.
“It’s a great feeling,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “A lot of hard work from our players and our coaches. … We’re just a team that works hard and doesn’t talk a lot.”
Harbaugh’s sister, Joni, is married to Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean.
“I have tremendous respect for Georgia,” Harbaugh said. “My brother-in-law is the head basketball coach at Georgia, so in our household, we find ourselves rooting for Georgia, especially my son Jack. But their football team is going to be a big challenge, because they’re a great team.”
As expected, the Crimson Tide (12-1) moved up to No. 1, leap-frogging the Wolverines in the process. The committee kept Michigan at 2 despite its 42-3 domination of Iowa in the Big Ten championship game Saturday in Indianapolis. They’ll face Cincinnati (13-0) -- the only undefeated team remaining and the first Group of Five participant in the history – in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, also on Dec. 31.
CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta was asked why Alabama over Michigan for No. 1.
“Let’s begin with that game last night,” Barta said of the Crimson Tide’s seventh consecutive victory over Georgia. “It wasn’t just that Alabama beat Georgia, but it was the way they beat Georgia. ... The committee came out with a strong consensus that Alabama was the No. 1 team.”
