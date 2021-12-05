ajc logo
X

‘Imperfection’ - Extra SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
News, photos and scores from the SEC Championship and Saturday’s other championship games

Looking for even more coverage of your Dawgs and the SEC Championship game?

Be sure to visit our ePaper bonus section for in-depth analysis of Saturday’s game. Our College Football Extra will take you beyond the score, and it’s packed with 17 pages of exclusive photos and unique coverage from the team of journalists that has been covering Georgia’s team all year long.

You’ll also find results and commentary from each of the other conference championship games on Saturday. It’s one of the many benefits of subscribing – and a way to support our local journalistic mission. To get full access to your digital content, go to ajc.com/activate

Open today’s AJC ePaper

Caption
‘Imperfection’ - Extra SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

‘Imperfection’ - Extra UGA and SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper
Caption
‘Imperfection’ - Extra SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Caption
The UGA headline from the Sunday ePaper edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC ePaper

‘Imperfection’ - Extra UGA and SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper
Caption
The UGA headline from the Sunday ePaper edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Caption
‘Imperfection’ - Extra SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

‘Imperfection’ - Extra UGA and SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper
Caption
‘Imperfection’ - Extra SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

READ MORE

Sunday sports section of ajc.com

College Football scoreboard for SEC, ACC and all games

Georgia Bulldogs news

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

About the Author

ajc.com

AJC Sports
Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Needing to come through, Georgia’s offense stumbles against Alabama
8h ago
Georgia defense will hope to get another chance against Alabama’s Bryce Young
9h ago
A closer look at No. 1 Georgia’s loss to No. 3 Alabama
10h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top