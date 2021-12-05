‘Imperfection’ - Extra SEC Championship coverage in Sunday ePaper

Be sure to visit our ePaper bonus section for in-depth analysis of Saturday’s game. Our College Football Extra will take you beyond the score, and it’s packed with 17 pages of exclusive photos and unique coverage from the team of journalists that has been covering Georgia’s team all year long.

You’ll also find results and commentary from each of the other conference championship games on Saturday. It’s one of the many benefits of subscribing – and a way to support our local journalistic mission. To get full access to your digital content, go to ajc.com/activate