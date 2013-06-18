Over 50,000 pack Piedmont Park for Music Midtown

If the crowd in Piedmont Park Saturday night was any indication, Music Midtown was a rousing success.
A sellout crowd, estimated at more than 50,000 people, attended the event Saturday night. Thousands more filled the park on Friday night, too.
Music Midtown was an annual event in the Atlanta area from 1994 to 2005. it returned to Atlanta last year following a six-year hiatus.
In 2011, Music Midtown was a one-day event. In 2012, festival organizers scheduled it as a two-day affair.
The Foo Fighters, T.I., Joan Jett, the Avett Brothers and Van Hunt played Friday night. Pearl Jam, Ludacris, Florence + The Machine, Girl Talk, O’Brother, Civil Twilight, LP, Garbage, Adam Ant and the Neon Trees played Saturday night.
