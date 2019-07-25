An hour north of Atlanta is a kart-racing course like no other

If you’ve been longing to release your inner Mario, there is a course just north of Atlanta that was made for you.
Like the character of Nintendo fame, you can hop in a kart and drive a course described as “unlike any other in America.”
AMP Kart Racing is part of Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville. Although standard oval courses are fun, this track is built to Formula One standards and has 43 feet of elevation change.
And if you have a need for speed, these karts deliver. They top out at 55 mph, which AMP says is the fastest in the Southeast.
For $35.99, drivers get about eight minutes on the course. You can also buy a three-session package for $87.99 or a five-session package for $129.99. You don’t have to use all sessions the same day.
Karts come with one or two seats. Single-seat kart drivers must be at least 12 years old and at least 60 inches tall.
The two-seat kart must have a licensed driver, and the passenger must be at least 6 years old and 48 inches tall.
Reservations are accepted, but it’s also OK to just arrive and drive.
Atlanta Motorsports Park is at 20 Duck Thurmond Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534.
