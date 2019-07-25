BreakingNews
Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe
X

An hour north of Atlanta is a kart-racing course like no other

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 17 minutes ago
Karts can reach speeds of 55 mph, reportedly the fastest in the Southeast

If you’ve been longing to release your inner Mario, there is a course just north of Atlanta that was made for you.

Like the character of Nintendo fame, you can hop in a kart and drive a course described as “unlike any other in America.”

AMP Kart Racing is part of Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville. Although standard oval courses are fun, this track is built to Formula One standards and has 43 feet of elevation change.

And if you have a need for speed, these karts deliver. They top out at 55 mph, which AMP says is the fastest in the Southeast.

ExploreRide Georgia’s first alpine coaster two hours north of Atlanta

For $35.99, drivers get about eight minutes on the course. You can also buy a three-session package for $87.99 or a five-session package for $129.99. You don’t have to use all sessions the same day.

Karts come with one or two seats. Single-seat kart drivers must be at least 12 years old and at least 60 inches tall.

The two-seat kart must have a licensed driver, and the passenger must be at least 6 years old and 48 inches tall.

WATCH: Safety tips for driving at AMP Kart Racing

Reservations are accepted, but it’s also OK to just arrive and drive.

Atlanta Motorsports Park is at 20 Duck Thurmond Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe 35m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo
3h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
3h ago
The Latest

Read this before letting your kid play on a splash pad
19h ago
How Operation Smile Academy heals cleft conditions in low-income countries
Drive-thru baby showers serve express needs of pregnant veterans in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top