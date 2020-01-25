Disney’s ‘Bambi’ confirmed as next live-action remake

Following "Aladdin" and "The Lion King," Variety has confirmed that "Bambi" is next on the list for Disney's slew of live-action remakes.
The movie won’t feature real animals but will instead use the same CGI technology seen in its other remakes. The 1942 feature film follows the journey of a young fawn as he makes friends with a skunk and a rabbit before the death of his mother.
» RELATED: Disney's Freeform pens open letter defending 'Little Mermaid' casting
» RELATED: It's confirmed: Beyonce joins Disney's 'The Lion King' remake
Screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Captain Marvel”) and Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) will write the screenplay, according to Variety.
» RELATED: Verizon customers will get one year of Disney Plus for free
» RELATED: Disney unveils blue Will Smith in new 'Aladdin' trailer during Grammys
Disney’s remaking of its classic films began in 2010 with “Alice in Wonderland.” This year the company plans to release remakes for “Mulan” from director Niki Caro, and the “101 Dalmatians” prequel “Cruella” with Emma Stone is set to debut in May 2021.