Warnock, Tim Scott lead push for more federal funding for Black colleges

Twenty-two senators signed a letter sent Monday to leaders of a Senate subcommittee to ensure funding in four areas they say are critical to the success of HBCUs. One area, which is supposed to provide matching grants to HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions, hasn’t been funded since fiscal year 1995, the letter says. There are nine accredited HBCUs in Georgia and approximately 100 nationwide.

“Increased federal aid will only add to the job creating capacity of these institutions, and will support more students who will be able to reap the benefits of having a degree from an HBCU,” one passage of the four-page letter said.