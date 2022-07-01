ajc logo
X

University of Georgia to elevate computer science with new school

University of Georgia is launching a new School of Computing. AJC FILE PHOTO.

Combined ShapeCaption
University of Georgia is launching a new School of Computing. AJC FILE PHOTO.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The University of Georgia’s fast-growing computer science department will soon become its own school.

The move to create a new School of Computing will boost the university’s computer science offerings and enable stronger partnerships with other academic areas such as engineering, a UGA spokesman said.

UGA’s new school will administer its bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in computer science. It also will administer a master’s program in cybersecurity and privacy.

The computing school launches Friday.

“The strategic hiring of new faculty will create new opportunities for undergraduate and graduate instruction while also supporting research in areas that are of strategic importance to our state and world,” said Provost S. Jack Hu, in a written statement.

ExploreMore stories about metro Atlanta education

UGA founded its computer science department in 1984.

Since then, student interest has surged. In 2021, UGA graduated 256 students with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, up from just 51 in 2013.

Computer science faculty members taught nearly 30,000 credit hours in 2021, more than double the credit hours taught eight years ago, according to data provided by UGA.

The computing school will be jointly run by the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering.

ExploreGeorgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative 12h ago
Tex McIver murder conviction overturned
15h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
23h ago
Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon
6h ago
Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon
6h ago
Rights group: Palestinians torture detainees with impunity
2h ago
The Latest
Kemp makes appointment to Georgia Board of Regents after resignation
16h ago
Gwinnett to focus on classroom behavior to start the school year
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
22h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top