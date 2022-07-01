University of Georgia to elevate computer science with new school

The University of Georgia’s fast-growing computer science department will soon become its own school.
The move to create a new School of Computing will boost the university’s computer science offerings and enable stronger partnerships with other academic areas such as engineering, a UGA spokesman said.
UGA’s new school will administer its bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in computer science. It also will administer a master’s program in cybersecurity and privacy.
The computing school launches Friday.
“The strategic hiring of new faculty will create new opportunities for undergraduate and graduate instruction while also supporting research in areas that are of strategic importance to our state and world,” said Provost S. Jack Hu, in a written statement.
UGA founded its computer science department in 1984.
Since then, student interest has surged. In 2021, UGA graduated 256 students with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, up from just 51 in 2013.
Computer science faculty members taught nearly 30,000 credit hours in 2021, more than double the credit hours taught eight years ago, according to data provided by UGA.
The computing school will be jointly run by the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering.
About the Author