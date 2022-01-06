University of Georgia completes dorm cleanings after health complaints

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported in late November that many students — typically those in older first-year residence halls — were suffering throughout the semester from intense coughing, severe sore throat and congestion. Parents believed the illnesses resulted from dirty air filters that weren’t regularly changed in student rooms or mold.

UGA officials told the AJC they received 244 reports of potential mold since the start of the fall semester. In most instances, officials said they did not find mold. When mold was discovered, officials said it was immediately addressed.

The university announced in early December that it would conduct work during winter break that included replacing air filters, removing some older air conditioning units, changing toilet valves in one hall and cleaning fan coil units in two halls.

UGA said it will conduct more periodic inspections for mold, as well as continuing air quality and other testing measures as needed. The university also said it is finalizing a $20 million plan that’s been in the works since last summer to renovate five first-year residence halls built in 1961.