UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball marks 40 years of supporting Atlanta HBCUs

Chaka Khan (right) performs on stage during the 31st annual United Negro College Fund Mayor's Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in downtown on Saturday, December 20, 2014.

Credit: JONATHAN PHILLIPS





Education
33 minutes ago

There are a few things that are synonymous with the holiday season in metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Ballet’s annual live production of “The Nutcracker.” Glittering light displays at some of the region’s largest outdoor attractions.

For four decades, the list has included the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball.

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Atlanta event, which raises money for the city’s historically Black colleges and universities. This year’s ball, which will be held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, is already sold out. Singer Stephanie Mills is the scheduled headline entertainer.

Here’s a few things to know about the ball:

The history

Baseball legend Hank Aaron and Ambassador Andrew Young talk at the Mayor’s Masked Ball. The two men helped start and grow the annual fundraiser for historically Black colleges and universities. AJC FILE





In its early years, the ball was produced in conjunction with Lou Rawls’ annual telethon for HBCUs. Billye Aaron and Ambassador Andrew Young founded the event during Young’s first term as mayor of Atlanta. Since 2000, the Atlanta event has raised more than $24 million. Other Georgia cities that host masked balls include Columbus and Macon.

The cause

Members of the Clark Atlanta University Jazz Orchestra perform at the Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Hilton in 2001. The ball is a fundraiser for Clark Atlanta and other historically Black colleges and universities in Atlanta. (Greg Knobloch/Special)





Atlanta is home to six HBCUs, including Morehouse and Spelman colleges and Clark Atlanta University. The schools have been historically underfunded, which organizers say shows the importance of events like the Masked Ball. This year’s ball has already raised more than $2.3 million, which will go directly to the Atlanta schools.

Organizers say it’s a party with a purpose. Masked is an acronym for Mankind Assisting Students Kindle Educational Dreams.

“It costs $10,000 a year to send a student to college, and after that they will be productive, tax-paying citizens for 30 or 40 years,” Young said in 1993 about the goal of the event. “It costs $25,000 a year to keep someone in jail. It doesn’t make sense to not send someone to school who has the ability to do so.”

The fashion

Patricia DeWilde adjusts the mask for her husband Dick as they join the parade of stars at the Marriott Marquis for the annual Mayor's Masked Ball to benefit the UNCF on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, in Atlanta. David Tulis / AJC





It’s Atlanta. It’s a black-tie affair. The fashion is, yes, fabulous. Some men spice up their tuxedos with colorful kente cloth vests. Many ladies come dressed in sequined gowns and stunning shoes. And there are the masks. Some have long noses. Others have feathers. Sometimes, the masks match the gowns. The goal is to look good.

The stars

Singer Fantasia entertains the crowd at the Mayor's Masked Ball in 2010. Photo credit: Raymond Hagans





Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the ball’s host, will be among the most famous faces in the room. But on this night, there’s star power everywhere. The guest list over the years has included music legends such as Gladys Knight and Kenny Rogers, civil rights icons like the Rev. C.T. Vivian and many actors including Chris Tucker and Loretta Devine.

The stars sometimes engage in friendly competition to support the mission of the event. In 2017, actor/singer Tyrese Gibson got the celebrity donor ball rolling by pledging $25,000. Shortly thereafter, R&B artist Usher and hip-hop artists Jeezy, Future and Ludacris matched his gift.

