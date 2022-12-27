Two Marietta schools sustain water damage due to cold

Unusually cold temperatures over the weekend caused damage at two Marietta City Schools, district officials said Tuesday.
Thanks to broken sprinkler and water lines, Sawyer Road Elementary sustained damage to hallways, classrooms and the media center. The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center sustained damage in the cafeteria.
The district is working to bring in dehumidifiers and other remedial equipment, the release stated. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Temperatures dipped into the single digits in some parts of metro Atlanta over Christmas weekend. County facilities in parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties will remain closed after pipes burst or water service disruption caused by the weather.
“Our maintenance and custodial crew is first rate,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a news release. “They put their holiday aside to respond to broken water and sprinkler lines at two separate schools. There is never a good time for this to happen to anyone, especially the holidays, but I am thankful for their commitment to our students and staff.”
Marietta students are on holiday break until Jan. 4. District officials are working on repairs to ensure all students can return to their classrooms after the break.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to school districts in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties about whether any other campuses sustained damage, but had not received a response at the time of publication. An Atlanta school district spokesman said it had no issues at any of its facilities.
