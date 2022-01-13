Teacher, student absences soar in Cobb County schools amid COVID surge

Increased staff absences posed a problem in most metro Atlanta school districts after the break. Cobb schools saw “staffing patterns which are similar to COVID-19′s effect on the last two calendar years,” a district spokeswoman said in an email.

The school system has not published COVID-19 case numbers since Dec. 17, the last day of the fall semester. As of that date, the district has recorded more than 6,500 COVID-19 cases for the 2021-2022 school year. Up to that date, the highest count — 1,033 — was recorded the week ending Aug. 27.

“Recent changes to our public health protocols, and their impact on accurate COVID-19 case counts, are under review,” a spokeswoman told the AJC in an email. “Once determined, we will provide an update, on our COVID-19 webpage, about what process we will use going forward.”

Student absences

Jan. 5-7, 2022: 17,510

Jan. 6-8, 2021: 13,205

Jan. 6-8, 2020: 3,116

Teacher absences