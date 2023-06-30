Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday blocked a sweeping student loan forgiveness plan touted by President Joe Biden as a way to help working and middle-class borrowers but decried by conservatives as a costly overreach of executive powers.

In a much-anticipated 6-to-3 decision, the court, with conservative justices in the majority, determined the administration does not have the authority for the broad loan cancellation program. It came on the last day of the court’s term.

Biden unveiled his plan in August after promising during his 2020 presidential campaign to tackle federal student loan forgiveness.

He proposed eliminating $10,000 in debt for those with an annual income of less than $125,000. Pell Grant recipients would get up to $20,000 in relief. His proposal included help for those with Parent PLUS loans held by the U.S. Department of Education.

The White House previously said just over 1 million Georgians applied or were automatically eligible for student loan relief before the courts paused applications last fall amid legal challenges. Of those, 642,000 applications were fully approved and sent to loan servicers for discharge.

Federal student loans payments are slated to resume in October after a more than three-year pause aimed at lessening borrowers’ financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ending the payment pause was part of the recent deal struck between Republicans and Democrats over the nation’s debt ceiling.

Biden’s proposal promptly faced legal challenges, including from six Republican-led states that argued the administration lacked the authority to enact the sweeping debt relief program.

In another case out of Texas, two student loan borrowers who didn’t qualify for relief also sued. The Supreme Court unanimously decided they lacked standing to sue.

Nationally, the administration estimated more than 40 million federal student loan borrowers would receive help. The plan would cost an estimated $400 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

In Georgia, more than 1.6 million people have student loans, and the average debt is $41,639, according to the Education Data Initiative.

In June, Republicans introduced their own student loan proposals, including one that House Republicans touted as a “fiscally responsible” solution that provides “targeted” relief to borrowers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

By the numbers: Student loans in Georgia

1,012,000 — Number of Georgians who applied or were automatically eligible for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

642,000 — Number of those Georgia applications that were approved and sent to loan servicers for discharge before the court halted the program.

1,647,500 — Number of student borrowers in Georgia.

15.4% — Percent of Georgia residents with student loan debt.

$41,639 — Average student loan debt in Georgia, which is third nationally, behind Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Sources: The White House and Education Data Initiative.