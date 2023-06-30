BreakingNews
Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Education
By
21 minutes ago
X

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday blocked a sweeping student loan forgiveness plan touted by President Joe Biden as a way to help working and middle-class borrowers but decried by conservatives as a costly overreach of executive powers.

In a much-anticipated 6-to-3 decision, the court, with conservative justices in the majority, determined the administration does not have the authority for the broad loan cancellation program. It came on the last day of the court’s term.

Biden unveiled his plan in August after promising during his 2020 presidential campaign to tackle federal student loan forgiveness.

He proposed eliminating $10,000 in debt for those with an annual income of less than $125,000. Pell Grant recipients would get up to $20,000 in relief. His proposal included help for those with Parent PLUS loans held by the U.S. Department of Education.

The White House previously said just over 1 million Georgians applied or were automatically eligible for student loan relief before the courts paused applications last fall amid legal challenges. Of those, 642,000 applications were fully approved and sent to loan servicers for discharge.

Federal student loans payments are slated to resume in October after a more than three-year pause aimed at lessening borrowers’ financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ending the payment pause was part of the recent deal struck between Republicans and Democrats over the nation’s debt ceiling.

Biden’s proposal promptly faced legal challenges, including from six Republican-led states that argued the administration lacked the authority to enact the sweeping debt relief program.

In another case out of Texas, two student loan borrowers who didn’t qualify for relief also sued. The Supreme Court unanimously decided they lacked standing to sue.

Nationally, the administration estimated more than 40 million federal student loan borrowers would receive help. The plan would cost an estimated $400 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

In Georgia, more than 1.6 million people have student loans, and the average debt is $41,639, according to the Education Data Initiative.

In June, Republicans introduced their own student loan proposals, including one that House Republicans touted as a “fiscally responsible” solution that provides “targeted” relief to borrowers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

By the numbers: Student loans in Georgia

1,012,000 — Number of Georgians who applied or were automatically eligible for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

642,000 — Number of those Georgia applications that were approved and sent to loan servicers for discharge before the court halted the program.

1,647,500 — Number of student borrowers in Georgia.

15.4% — Percent of Georgia residents with student loan debt.

$41,639 — Average student loan debt in Georgia, which is third nationally, behind Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Sources: The White House and Education Data Initiative.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court rules for designer who doesn't want to make websites for gay couples31m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia pecan growers rebound from tariffs, a pandemic and hurricanes
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Campers to captains? ASPIRE program touts aviation careers to kids
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Campers to captains? ASPIRE program touts aviation careers to kids
2h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Hartsfield-Jackson packed with Fourth of July travelers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Supreme Court likely to rule Friday on Biden’s student loan debt plan
4h ago
Gwinnett community invited to serve on curriculum committee
5h ago
Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer & Steve Schaefer

Hitting the roads or skies this July Fourth? Here’s what to know
1h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
What to know about the Supreme Court ruling on college admissions
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top