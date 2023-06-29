How high court’s affirmative action ruling impacts Georgia’s colleges

BreakingNews
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Education leaders have been waiting for months for Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, which ruled race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina were unlawful.

Experts believe the ruling could limit affirmative action enrollment programs at colleges and universities across the nation.

The University System of Georgia, though, does not consider race in its admissions process.

”At all 26 University System of Georgia institutions, race or ethnicity is not a determining factor in admissions. USG follows the law with regards to the admission of students,” it said in a statement released Thursday just after the court’s decision.

Race had been used as an admissions criteria for 10% to 15% of the University of Georgia’s enrollment until 2000, when the school lost a court battle that challenged the policy. Three white women denied admission sued UGA, saying the admissions policy was discriminatory. The school announced in 2001 it would not fight the court’s decision. About 35% of UGA’s students last fall were non-white.

An Emory University spokeswoman said the school did not yet have a statement on Thursday’s Supreme Court decision. Emory, which has more than 14,000 students, is the state’s largest private university.

Last summer, though not directly involved in the litigation, Emory joined 14 other schools in filing a brief with the court regarding the two affirmative action cases. The brief emphasized the “profound importance of student body diversity — including racial and ethnic diversity.”

The universities wrote: “Diversity fosters a more robust spirit of free inquiry and encourages dialogue that sparks new insights. Diversity encourages students to question their own assumptions, to test received truths, and to appreciate the complexity of the modern world.”

Here’s the racial demographic breakdown of students in the University System of Georgia for the fall 2022 semester:

Race# StudentsPercentage
White149,94144.8
Black84,24425.2
Asian43,00512.5
Hispanic36,84011
Two or more races13,2234
Unknown / undeclared6,3991.9
Native American5110.2
Pacific Islander2960.1

Source: University System of Georgia

