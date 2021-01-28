State punishes Northeast Georgia COVID vaccine provider that inoculated teachers in one county

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Tuesday on its website that the center had offered to vaccinate all willing employees of the Elbert County School District, and about 40% of them took advantage of the opportunity.

But Georgia has not yet authorized the vaccination of teachers.

“Moving to additional phases without approval from DPH is a violation of the vaccine provider agreement,” a spokeswoman for the state agency told the AJC Tuesday. “If an investigation confirms that a vaccine provider is in violation of the provider agreement, the agreement can be rescinded and the provider will no longer receive the vaccine.”

The spokeswoman said Tuesday that the department would have to look into the situation in Elbert County.

Earlier Wednesday, Elbert schools Superintendent Jon Jarvis had praised the medical center — the main COVID-19 vaccine provider in his community — for moving his teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other employees ahead in the line, to protect them as they keep the schools open for his 3,000 students.

“We really want to have all the teachers in our state to have this opportunity,” Jarvis had said.