Some metro Atlanta districts see SAT scores drop, many outpace national average

Clayton County Schools students scored an average of 943 on the exam, according to according to Georgia Department of Education data. This score is two points lower than the 2019 average of 945. DeKalb County School System students scored an average of 990 on this year’s SAT, which is four points lower than the class of 2019′s average score of 994.

Atlanta Public Schools' average score dropped 10 points, from 944 last year to 934 for the class of 2020, according to state data. Cherokee County School District’s scores dropped 15 points from 1115 last year to 1000 this year, but remain above the national public school average.

While decreases were the norm, there were a few metro Atlanta districts where average SAT scores increased from the previous year. Gwinnett County Public Schools' class of 2020 scored an average of 1097 on the SAT, according to results released Monday. This score is three points higher than the class of 2019′s average of 1094. Henry County Schools scores also increased—to 1010 for the class of 2020, a seven point increase.

Trends across metro Atlanta school districts follow national SAT score trends, where public school students nationwide scored an average of nine points lower than the previous year. In light of COVID-19, the University System of Georgia and more than 1,300 other colleges across the United States are waiving SAT and ACT requirements for 2021 admissions. Next year’s report will reflect the impact of COVID-19 on the class of 2021, said officials at the College Board.