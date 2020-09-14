Despite coronavirus, Cherokee SAT scores exceed state, national averages

Fifty-nine percent of seniors took the college entrance and placement exam, earning an average total score of 1100, officials said. This exceeded the national public school average by 70 points and the state average by 57 points – though down by 15 points from last year due to impact of the coronavirus.

“Our Class of 2020 seniors overcame many obstacles during the last half of their senior year, and we’re proud of their achievement,” Superintendent Brian V. Hightower said. “Our students and teachers worked together to ensure teaching and learning continued at the highest level possible despite challenges.”