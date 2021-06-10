Regents picks finalist for Georgia State’s next president

Georgia State has about 54,000 students, the largest enrollment in the state. Under Becker, the university has ramped up academic research, its football and basketball programs and efforts to use data analytics to improve graduation rates. Black students make up about 40% of its enrollment and by some accounts, Georgia State graduates more Black students than any university in the nation.

Georgia State’s next president will be tasked with improving graduation rates on its perimeter campuses and continuing to increase faculty research.

Blake was a finalist to become the University of Rhode Island’s president in April, but withdrew his candidacy, choosing to stay at Georgia Washington, according to a published report. After discussions with his family and colleagues, “there is much important work yet to be done at GW, especially as we emerge from the pandemic,” Blake said at the time.

