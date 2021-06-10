Regents picks finalist for Georgia State’s next president

A higher education leader with administrative experience at several top universities is in line to become the president of the state’s largest public university and the first Black person to hold the position.
The Georgia Board of Regents announced Thursday that Brian Blake is its finalist to become Georgia State University’s next president. The board also agreed Thursday to select T. Ramon Stuart, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University, as the next president of Clayton State University.
Blake is currently the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at George Washington University, located in the nation’s capital, a position he’s held since October 2019. Blake has served in administrative roles at Drexel University, the University of Miami, the University of Notre Dame and Georgetown University, according to his biography. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and a master’s degree in the same subject from Mercer University.
The Regents are scheduled to vote on Blake within the next week.
Georgia State’s current president, Mark Becker, announced plans last year to leave by June. Becker has been in the job since January 2009.
Georgia State has about 54,000 students, the largest enrollment in the state. Under Becker, the university has ramped up academic research, its football and basketball programs and efforts to use data analytics to improve graduation rates. Black students make up about 40% of its enrollment and by some accounts, Georgia State graduates more Black students than any university in the nation.
Georgia State’s next president will be tasked with improving graduation rates on its perimeter campuses and continuing to increase faculty research.
Blake was a finalist to become the University of Rhode Island’s president in April, but withdrew his candidacy, choosing to stay at Georgia Washington, according to a published report. After discussions with his family and colleagues, “there is much important work yet to be done at GW, especially as we emerge from the pandemic,” Blake said at the time.
