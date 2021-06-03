Clayton State University presidential finalist selected

University System of Georgia officials announced Thursday a top administrator at another public university in the state as the finalist to become Clayton State University’s next president.
T. Ramon Stuart, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University since 2016, is in line to lead Clayton State. The current president, Tim Hynes, is retiring at the end of June. He has been its president for 12 years and has worked in leadership roles at various University System of Georgia schools for 25 years.
The Board of Regents will take action on Stuart’s candidacy, likely next week.
“Dr. Stuart is a veteran leader in higher education who has done an outstanding job over his career of keeping a focus on how to help more students stay on track and succeed in attaining their college degree,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement. “His experience makes him an excellent candidate to lead Clayton State as it continues to increase student success, grow its campus community and expand its academic reach across metro Atlanta and Georgia.”
Clayton State’s enrollment is overwhelmingly diverse and has a significant number of students who need financial assistance to pay for their education. More than 80% of its 7,000 students are non-white and nearly 90% of its students receive some form of financial aid, according to state and federal statistics.
Stuart earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University. Stuart earned his doctorate in higher education administration from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University. Before coming to Fort Valley State, Stuart was a faculty member at West Virginia State University.
“It is an honor to be considered for the presidency of Clayton State University, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help it fulfill its potential and achieve even greater success,” Stuart said. “Tremendous work has already gone into making sure the university’s academic programs and support systems are strong and give students, faculty, staff and alumni what they need to thrive. There are extraordinary things ahead for Clayton State, and I appreciate having a chance to be a part of that momentum.”