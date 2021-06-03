Clayton State University presidential finalist selected

“Dr. Stuart is a veteran leader in higher education who has done an outstanding job over his career of keeping a focus on how to help more students stay on track and succeed in attaining their college degree,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement. “His experience makes him an excellent candidate to lead Clayton State as it continues to increase student success, grow its campus community and expand its academic reach across metro Atlanta and Georgia.”

Clayton State’s enrollment is overwhelmingly diverse and has a significant number of students who need financial assistance to pay for their education. More than 80% of its 7,000 students are non-white and nearly 90% of its students receive some form of financial aid, according to state and federal statistics.