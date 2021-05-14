Regents decide no raises for Georgia university presidents

The Georgia Board of Regents met earlier this week to approve the salaries, deferred compensation and allowances for all 26 presidents, which take effect July 1. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution received the total compensations Friday through the Georgia Open Records Act.

The presidents at Georgia’s four research institutions— Augusta University, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and the University of Georgia — continue to top the list, all near or above total compensations of $1 million. Augusta University President Brooks Keel topped the list at nearly $1.2 million. Nearly all of the other presidents in the system will make between $200,000 to $300,000.