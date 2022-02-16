Oversight group isn’t reviewing Georgia regents’ choice of Sonny Perdue

Wheelan said there have been others without higher education experience who’ve successfully led colleges or university systems.

“Therefore,” Wheelan concluded, “I will NOT be writing to the Board of Regents. Thank you.”

Caption Belle Wheelan is president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The Decatur-based agency is the accrediting body for schools across the region, including the University System of Georgia. (Courtesy of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) Credit: Photo Contributed Credit: Photo Contributed Caption Belle Wheelan is president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The Decatur-based agency is the accrediting body for schools across the region, including the University System of Georgia. (Courtesy of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) Credit: Photo Contributed Credit: Photo Contributed

Boedy, who has also been critical of the search process, shared the email exchange with reporters.

Wheelan last year warned the regents the system could be found “out of compliance” if the board’s chancellor search process is politicized. Students at colleges and universities that lose their accreditation for compliance issues cannot receive federal financial aid.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Perdue, both Republicans, are longtime political allies. Kemp, who has appointed many members to the board, has had indirect influence on the selection process.

Kemp’s team were early supporters of Perdue becoming chancellor, although critics noted the former governor has no higher education administrative experience.

Wheelan told Boedy it was “serendipitous” that Kemp was able to appoint several new regents in recent weeks, replacing members who had reservations about Perdue becoming chancellor.