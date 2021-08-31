Osborne educator named teacher of the year for Cobb schools

An Osborne High School educator has been recognized as the teacher of the year for the Cobb County School District.
Beth Foster was awarded the honor by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale at a recent school board meeting. She was previously named the district’s high school teacher of the year.
Foster teaches history/civics and English as a second language at Osborne where she has been employed for more than 13 years. Foster said she enjoys teaching at Osborne because everyone works together to help students excel.
“Every single person in our building contributes — teachers, staff, administrators, parent facilitators, department chairs, the social worker, our cafeteria staff, and academic coaches,” she said in a district press release.
Ragsdale said in a press release that educators like Foster are why an overwhelming majority of students who attend Cobb high school all four years graduate.
“Beth Foster is an example of Cobb’s high-quality educators who help students overcome obstacles and succeed in school and beyond,” he said.