Cobb schools to open online learning registration for next semester

Cobb County families later this year will have an opportunity to enroll their children in remote learning for the second semester.
The school district said it will open registration in the fall for its Cobb Online Learning Academy and its elementary school virtual program, which will open in January.
The Cobb Online Learning Academy provides a virtual experience for sixth- through 12th grade students. Cobb’s second semester begins Jan. 5. About 2,900 students are learning remotely this school year, a district spokeswoman said.
Cobb schools said spots in the programs will be awarded to students through a lottery system. Details about the programs and when families can begin registering their children will be announced in the coming months.
The lottery window is expected to open mid to late October and students will be chosen by mid to late November, the district said.