One week after shooting at McEachern High, community to talk safety

A member of the Cobb County Board of Education is moderating a town hall meeting about school safety in Powder Springs on Thursday.

The meeting comes a week after two people were shot in the McEachern High School parking lot. The school was locked down for about two hours as students sheltered in place, and parents flocked to the school to check on their children. The victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were not McEachern students, but had been in a fight with a Cobb student, police said.

In the days since, two students have been arrested in relation to the shooting, Cobb police announced. The first suspect, 17-year-old Scott Anthony Foor Jr., is accused of firing a handgun several times, shooting one victim in the leg and the other in the arm, his arrest warrant states. The second suspect was arrested Tuesday, and allegedly engaged “in gunfire without causing further injuries,” police said. Police did not release the suspect’s name because of their age.