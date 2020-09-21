New leader named for Georgia college after president dies from COVID-19

The interim president, Michele Shirley, has served as the college’s vice president of administrative services since February and previously was the director of administrative services. She has served in various roles at the college for more than 14 years.

“Dr. Shirley’s leadership experience at the college, passion for higher education, and love for the surrounding community make her the right person to lead North Georgia Technical College at this time,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said in a statement. “Dr. Mark Ivester left a lasting legacy at North Georgia Technical College and I know Dr. Shirley will carry his vision forward by providing more students with opportunity and by continuing to develop a skilled workforce for the region.”