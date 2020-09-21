New leader named for Georgia college after president dies from COVID-19

The Technical College System of Georgia on Monday announced a longtime administrator at North Georgia Technical College will become its interim president, following last week’s passing of Mark Ivester, who died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
The interim president, Michele Shirley, has served as the college’s vice president of administrative services since February and previously was the director of administrative services. She has served in various roles at the college for more than 14 years.
“Dr. Shirley’s leadership experience at the college, passion for higher education, and love for the surrounding community make her the right person to lead North Georgia Technical College at this time,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said in a statement. “Dr. Mark Ivester left a lasting legacy at North Georgia Technical College and I know Dr. Shirley will carry his vision forward by providing more students with opportunity and by continuing to develop a skilled workforce for the region.”
Shirley, a Habersham County native, received a doctorate of education degree in adult education from the University of Georgia in 2009, a master’s degree in business administration from Brenau University in 1997 and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in accounting from Piedmont College in 1994.
“We have a wonderful, supportive college community, and we are all thankful for the outpouring of love shown for Dr. Ivester and his family,” Shirley said. “Fulfilling his plans to take our college to the next level will continue to be our priority. The 67 years of combined technical college experience of our Executive Team will provide the basis to guide the future of our college during this interim time, and I certainly look forward to working together with them and our entire college family.”