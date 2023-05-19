X

Morehouse College sued after shooting involving ex-athletics official

A Texas man injured in a 2021 shooting at an off-campus cookout is suing Morehouse College and its former associate athletics director, who allegedly shot the fellow fraternity member during a dispute.

Kendrick Cooper filed the civil suit last week in Fulton County. He’s seeking payment for medical expenses, lost wages and other damages from the private Atlanta college and from Phillip Thomas, 53, who also faces multiple felony charges in an ongoing criminal case.

Cooper’s civil lawsuit alleges Thomas attended the weekend party as both an individual and as an employee of Morehouse’s athletic program. In a 2021 statement, the college said Thomas was placed on leave once officials learned of the charges, which Morehouse said were unrelated to the school. Thomas testified in April that he was unemployed.

Morehouse doesn’t comment on pending litigation, said Karen Miller, senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

“However, we want to assure our stakeholders and the public that we will vigorously defend ourselves in this case,” Miller said in a written statement Wednesday.

Thomas told the court at an April hearing for the criminal case that he fired one shot in self-defense in fear for his life as Cooper ran towards him, lunged at him and said he would kill Thomas. Thomas said the shooting happened as he prepared to leave a party attended by fellow Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers from different chapters.

According to court testimony and records, the bullet passed through Cooper and struck the leg of Christopher Swain, who was hosting the barbecue at his Atlanta house.

In court, Cooper acknowledged he got into physical altercations with Thomas and another partygoer before the shooting. But Cooper and a prosecuting attorney disputed Thomas’ account, saying Cooper was unarmed and never used the word “kill” before he was shot.

Chinwe Foster, who represents Thomas in the criminal case, said Cooper’s behavior during the gathering “was problematic.”

Foster added: “Any lawsuit filed by him is completely frivolous.”

Both Cooper and Thomas testified they didn’t known each other before the party, but they got into multiple confrontations throughout the day.

Cooper has incurred medical costs of more than $442,000 and “sustained severe internal and external injuries,” according to the suit.

