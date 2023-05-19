Morehouse College sued after shooting involving ex-athletics official

Explore Morehouse athletics official on leave after arrest in double shooting

Thomas told the court at an April hearing for the criminal case that he fired one shot in self-defense in fear for his life as Cooper ran towards him, lunged at him and said he would kill Thomas. Thomas said the shooting happened as he prepared to leave a party attended by fellow Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers from different chapters.

According to court testimony and records, the bullet passed through Cooper and struck the leg of Christopher Swain, who was hosting the barbecue at his Atlanta house.

In court, Cooper acknowledged he got into physical altercations with Thomas and another partygoer before the shooting. But Cooper and a prosecuting attorney disputed Thomas’ account, saying Cooper was unarmed and never used the word “kill” before he was shot.

Chinwe Foster, who represents Thomas in the criminal case, said Cooper’s behavior during the gathering “was problematic.”

Foster added: “Any lawsuit filed by him is completely frivolous.”

Both Cooper and Thomas testified they didn’t known each other before the party, but they got into multiple confrontations throughout the day.

Cooper has incurred medical costs of more than $442,000 and “sustained severe internal and external injuries,” according to the suit.