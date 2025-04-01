Education
Georgia Tech receives a record high in applications

Jack Rumpf, an incoming first-year from Athens, fist-bumps Buzz, Georgia Tech’s mascot, while entering the Campus Recreation Center Parking Deck to check in for move-in on Georgia Tech's campus in Atlanta on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Jack Rumpf, an incoming first-year from Athens, fist-bumps Buzz, Georgia Tech’s mascot, while entering the Campus Recreation Center Parking Deck to check in for move-in on Georgia Tech's campus in Atlanta on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech remains in high demand.

After already surpassing other universities to become the highest-enrolled college in the state last fall, the public school in Atlanta received a record-high number of applications for the upcoming year.

Out of nearly 67,000 applications, Georgia Tech admitted slightly over 8,500 prospective first-year students. Another 5,500 students were admitted via the school’s various transfer programs, and 7,600 were offered a place on the college’s waitlist.

Following the most recent round of admission letters sent Friday night, the accepted class includes students from all 50 states and more than 100 nations. Of the 159 counties in Georgia, 128 are represented in this class as the school recorded an admissions rate of 30% for Georgia applicants. The process was especially competitive for out-of-state students, with a non-Georgia admissions rate of 9%.

Most of the accepted students (55%) are men, and 12% of students are first-generation, meaning neither of their parents earned a four-year college degree. The bulk of students intend to study engineering (44%), followed by the sciences (21%) and computing (16%).

Of course, not all of those who received an offer letter will ultimately choose to attend Georgia Tech. The college is aiming for 4,000 first-year students to enroll in the summer and fall terms.

Georgia Tech has seen significant enrollment increases since Ángel Cabrera became the school’s president in 2019. Much of that growth was fueled by the school’s online master’s programs, but Georgia Tech has also added to its in-person graduate, transfer and first-year student cohorts.

Georgia Tech has had to get creative to keep up with the influx of students, and the university broke ground last month on an 862-bed residence hall. Expected to be completed in 2026 at an estimated construction cost of $117 million, Curran Street Residence Hall is the first traditional residence hall the school has built on campus in nearly 50 years.

Kelsey Watkins gets a hug from Georgia Institute of Technology's mascot Buzz before the start of the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Devon Horton talks with members of the media after the DeKalb County Board of Education hired Horton for the superintendent position in April 2023. Horton discusses the district's priorities during an address Thursday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Layla Contreras, sister of an Apalachee High School student affected by the mass shooting last year, advocates for gun safety at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, March 28, 2025. She and Apalachee High mom Tinya Brown also called on Gov. Brian Kemp to veto a cellphone ban for K-8 students. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Much of Georgia was under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state was under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

