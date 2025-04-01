Georgia Tech receives a record high in applications

Following the most recent round of admission letters sent Friday night, the accepted class includes students from all 50 states and more than 100 nations. Of the 159 counties in Georgia, 128 are represented in this class as the school recorded an admissions rate of 30% for Georgia applicants. The process was especially competitive for out-of-state students, with a non-Georgia admissions rate of 9%.

Most of the accepted students (55%) are men, and 12% of students are first-generation, meaning neither of their parents earned a four-year college degree. The bulk of students intend to study engineering (44%), followed by the sciences (21%) and computing (16%).

Of course, not all of those who received an offer letter will ultimately choose to attend Georgia Tech. The college is aiming for 4,000 first-year students to enroll in the summer and fall terms.

Georgia Tech has seen significant enrollment increases since Ángel Cabrera became the school’s president in 2019. Much of that growth was fueled by the school’s online master’s programs, but Georgia Tech has also added to its in-person graduate, transfer and first-year student cohorts.

Georgia Tech has had to get creative to keep up with the influx of students, and the university broke ground last month on an 862-bed residence hall. Expected to be completed in 2026 at an estimated construction cost of $117 million, Curran Street Residence Hall is the first traditional residence hall the school has built on campus in nearly 50 years.