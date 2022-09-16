ajc logo
X

License plate readers could be coming to schools in Fulton County

Fulton County Schools could install cameras that read license plates at all of the district's campuses. (Casey Sykes / AJC file photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fulton County Schools could install cameras that read license plates at all of the district's campuses. (Casey Sykes / AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Those who drive onto a Fulton County Schools campus could soon have their license plate scanned and checked against law enforcement databases to see if they pose a safety risk.

The school board is scheduled to vote Thursday on a $626,300 contract to procure the cameras from Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company. If approved, Superintendent Mike Looney said, the cameras would be installed at every Fulton school by January.

The automatic license plate readers would take images as vehicles enter the property and allow law enforcement agencies to see if the plates are linked to people suspected of a crime or to someone who has been expelled from the campus, officials said.

“What happens is the notification goes to law enforcement to say that there is a person on campus that doesn’t belong there,” Looney told board members at a recent meeting.

Explore$6 million property sale will fund safety upgrades at Fulton schools

The district said the cameras will be used to prevent crime and to help officials determine if, for example, a vehicle was at the scene of a crime, if it’s stolen or if it’s “associated with a known suspect.”

“The license plate reading cameras will be used to maintain a safe campus and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations,” the district said in a written statement.

The devices are widely used in neighborhoods, at hotels and by homeowners associations, where their presence has raised privacy and surveillance concerns.

The district said data from the cameras can be shared with other law enforcement agencies but said it won’t be sold or shared with other third parties. Fulton said the data and camera footage would be “permanently deleted after 30 days.”

In a statement, Looney said: “We are constantly thinking about ways to secure our campuses and protect students and staff, while protecting their privacy.”

The cameras are among about 20 suggestions proposed by a safety committee, which the superintendent reconvened after a mass shooting in May at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

The board next week also will vote on the purchase of exterior door alarms to notify officials when a school door has been propped open or hasn’t fully closed. It will cost about $795,000 to install just over 2,400 of the alarms in elementary, middle and high schools, according to board documents.

ExploreFulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently 19h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by reducing personal debts while in office
23h ago
Bill Browder has worked to avenge the murder of his colleague, Sergei Magnitsky, by campaigning for legislation to freeze the foreign assets of human rights violators. Photos: courtesy Bill Browder

Credit: Bill Browder

Putin’s Achilles heel: Bill Browder shows how to punish dictators
21h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
16h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
16h ago
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
4m ago
The Latest
Forsyth County Schools central office in Cumming, Ga. A principal in the district was captured on video using a racial slur in a conversation with a student about offensive language. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Forsyth County principal uses racial slur in video captured by student
13h ago
Georgia Senate tries to revisit education funding formula
18h ago
Fulton County elementary school eyed for K-8 conversion
20h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
15h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
19h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top