License plate readers could be coming to schools in Fulton County

“The license plate reading cameras will be used to maintain a safe campus and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations,” the district said in a written statement.

The devices are widely used in neighborhoods, at hotels and by homeowners associations, where their presence has raised privacy and surveillance concerns.

The district said data from the cameras can be shared with other law enforcement agencies but said it won’t be sold or shared with other third parties. Fulton said the data and camera footage would be “permanently deleted after 30 days.”

In a statement, Looney said: “We are constantly thinking about ways to secure our campuses and protect students and staff, while protecting their privacy.”

The cameras are among about 20 suggestions proposed by a safety committee, which the superintendent reconvened after a mass shooting in May at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

The board next week also will vote on the purchase of exterior door alarms to notify officials when a school door has been propped open or hasn’t fully closed. It will cost about $795,000 to install just over 2,400 of the alarms in elementary, middle and high schools, according to board documents.