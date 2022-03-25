ajc logo
Gwinnett County will install safety cameras in all hotels

During 2021, Gwinnett County Police Department's Central Precinct used the Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf CIDs' Flock Safety cameras to help recover 104 stolen vehicles with a total value of $1,472,410. (Courtesy Gwinnett Place CID)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau will install more than 100 new safety cameras in hotels and major venues in Gwinnett County.

The Flock Safety cameras use cellphone camera technology to read license plates and capture traffic data, according to a news release from Explore Gwinnett, the marketing brand for the Gwinnett CVB.

The cameras are expected to increase security and minimize crime, according to Explore Gwinnett.

“While our primary role is to promote tourism to the county, we realize it is incumbent upon our team to continue thinking innovatively, in terms of what we offer travelers once they arrive here — and that includes all that we do to ensure not only a fun experience, but a safe one,” Explore Gwinnett Director of Community Relations Bruce Johnson said in the news release.

Explore Gwinnett will provide one or two cameras to each hotel in the county, depending on property size. County and city police can use the cameras to investigate and solve crimes, according to the news release.

Gwinnett already has 300 Flock cameras at highways, large business and key intersections. The hotel installations will bring the number of such cameras to more than 410 countywide, according to Explore Gwinnett.

“This initiative is truly groundbreaking, and we are honored to be part of it,” said Maj. Christopher Rafinelli, who commands the Gwinnett County Police Department’s central precinct.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

