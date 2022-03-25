Gwinnett County will install safety cameras in all hotels

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

“While our primary role is to promote tourism to the county, we realize it is incumbent upon our team to continue thinking innovatively, in terms of what we offer travelers once they arrive here — and that includes all that we do to ensure not only a fun experience, but a safe one,” Explore Gwinnett Director of Community Relations Bruce Johnson said in the news release.

Explore Gwinnett will provide one or two cameras to each hotel in the county, depending on property size. County and city police can use the cameras to investigate and solve crimes, according to the news release.