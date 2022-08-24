Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort

Fulton officials identified 46 schools in the county’s northern end and 36 schools in the southern half that could be “potentially impacted” by redistricting. That means students assigned to some of those schools based on their home address could end up shifting to other campuses.

The district is looking at redistricting areas on its north side because of capacity imbalances at the elementary level and the opening of a new Crabapple Middle School in Roswell. On the south side, officials want to address capacity imbalances at the elementary, middle and high school levels.