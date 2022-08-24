ajc logo
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort

Fulton County Schools is launching a major redistricting effort. (AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
District identified dozens of schools where attendance boundaries could shift

Fulton County Schools is embarking on a major redistricting push that could alter attendance lines for dozens of campuses.

Fulton officials identified 46 schools in the county’s northern end and 36 schools in the southern half that could be “potentially impacted” by redistricting. That means students assigned to some of those schools based on their home address could end up shifting to other campuses.

The district is looking at redistricting areas on its north side because of capacity imbalances at the elementary level and the opening of a new Crabapple Middle School in Roswell. On the south side, officials want to address capacity imbalances at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Just because a school has been identified as being potentially impacted doesn’t mean its attendance lines will definitely change. But officials want to alert families that it’s a possibility for many of the district’s 108 schools — except for those in Sandy Springs where redistricting is not anticipated because enrollment is more evenly spread out.

ExploreFulton County Schools renews talks to launch K-8 campuses

Two online meetings are scheduled next week to explain the redistricting process. Those sessions will take place at noon Tuesday and at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested can visit the district’s website at fultonschools.org/redistricting to find more information.

“It is imperative that FCS’ community is aware of its opportunities to participate in the entire process. The district desires public input so it will be a collaborative effort,” said a statement released by the school system.

The district will gather public feedback at additional meetings before the school board is scheduled to vote in December on new attendance boundaries. Three of the board’s seven seats will turn over when newly elected members take office in January.

Officials will consider several factors when drawing new attendance maps, including a school’s capacity and location, projected enrollment and traffic patterns. The district also aims to avoid rezoning specific areas more than once during a three-year span.

New attendance lines would go into effect next school year.

