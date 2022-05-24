Kennesaw State president uses own money to start $100,000 scholarship

Kathy Schwaig recently announced that she’s created a $100,000 need-based scholarship in her parents’ names, Ed and Nola Stewart. Schwaig, whose annual salary and benefits are close to $500,000, is personally funding the scholarship.

“My siblings and I had summer jobs, but my parents paid all of our undergraduate expenses,” Schwaig said in a statement. “Having benefited from their sacrifices, I know firsthand just how valuable it is to receive unwavering support. I hope that recipients of this scholarship share my experience as they pursue their passions at KSU, and that others who share my parents’ passion for higher education find ways to give back.”