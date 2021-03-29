Georgia lawmakers approve expansion of special needs school vouchers

Senate Bill 47, which now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp, would amend the 14-year-old Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program by including students with a diagnosis for a variety of conditions — from autism and cancer to drug or alcohol abuse — that have qualified them for what’s known as a “504 Plan.”

Supporters say the legislation gives parents an alternative when public schools fail to meet children’s needs. Opponents fear that if the bill becomes law, it would shift tens of millions of public tax dollars to private schools, mostly helping the well-off, they say. The vote follows years of debate and unsuccessful attempts to expand vouchers in Georgia.