Incumbent Woods leading in state school superintendent election

Deal criticized Woods for his position on accountability. But Woods and Kemp have collaborated to reduce pressure on teachers, convincing lawmakers to pare the number of standardized tests. Woods also wants a less intense teacher evaluation process and an alternative to the state Milestones tests. Both he and the governor backed a GOP measure during the last legislative session that restricts classroom discussions about race and other topics deemed by the new law to be divisive. Democratic lawmakers, some teachers and other critics say the law is vague and undermines the teaching of history.

Searcy, who is now an educational consultant, was critical of that measure and of Woods, who she said was delivering a “telegram education to a TikTok generation.”

While campaigning, Searcy, 44, repeatedly noted that she has three children and that Woods, 60, has none, suggesting that as a mother, she had a better grasp of key issues.

She cited safety and teacher burnout as top concerns and said students need more mental health support.