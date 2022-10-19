ajc logo
Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

Cobb County Board of Education candidate Catherine Pozniak accused her opponent, incumbent David Chastain, of violating campaign finance laws in a complaint to state officials.

The complaint, filed this week with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission, alleges that Chastain accepted contributions that exceed the limit for school board campaigns. It also alleges Chastain is using two unregistered committees to collect donations.

Chastain, a Republican, is the current school board chair. Pozniak is his Democrat challenger for the Post 4 seat, covering the northeast corner of the county.

Chastain’s most recent financial disclosure initially reported two general election donations that exceed the state’s $3,000 maximum contribution limit. An amendment to the disclosure split the larger contributions into smaller sums to both the primary and general elections. Each of the contributions are dated in August. The primary was in May.

“Even after the primary is over you can still split the donations” from an individual, Chastain told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a brief interview last week, before Pozniak filed the complaint. “It gets confusing because every election cycle, it seems the state does something different.”

Pozniak’s complaint states that Chastain did not register his intent to collect donations in both the primary and general election, which is a violation of state law. The complaint also states Chastain is using two campaign committees that are not registered with the state to collect contributions. Candidates can only operate one campaign committee per state law.

Chastain did not return a call from the AJC related to those allegations by the time of publication.

“As a five-time candidate for public office, David Chastain is well aware of the rules of Georgia’s Campaign Finance Act,” Pozniak stated in a news release. “David Chastain’s disregard for campaign finance laws raises serious questions about his leadership and conduct as Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education, which oversees the district’s $1.5 billion budget.”

If Democrats prevail in the race for the Post 4 school board seat, and the one between two newcomers for the Post 2 seat, it would change the board’s balance of power in Georgia’s second largest school district.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

