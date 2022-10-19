Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Pozniak’s complaint states that Chastain did not register his intent to collect donations in both the primary and general election, which is a violation of state law. The complaint also states Chastain is using two campaign committees that are not registered with the state to collect contributions. Candidates can only operate one campaign committee per state law.

Chastain did not return a call from the AJC related to those allegations by the time of publication.

“As a five-time candidate for public office, David Chastain is well aware of the rules of Georgia’s Campaign Finance Act,” Pozniak stated in a news release. “David Chastain’s disregard for campaign finance laws raises serious questions about his leadership and conduct as Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education, which oversees the district’s $1.5 billion budget.”

If Democrats prevail in the race for the Post 4 school board seat, and the one between two newcomers for the Post 2 seat, it would change the board’s balance of power in Georgia’s second largest school district.

