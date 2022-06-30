Gwinnett to focus on classroom behavior to start the school year

At May’s school board meeting, the district’s former teacher of the year Lee Allen laid out issues he saw that contributed to him resigning.

“Returning from concurrent learning, we have an alarming number of students that simply do not care about learning and refuse to even try,” Allen said. “We are also experiencing incredible disrespect and refusal to follow basic school rules. There is little to no accountability or expectations for grades or behavior placed on students or parents.”

The school board has discussed behavior and discipline policies over the last several months. Gomez said those discussions will continue as staff works on new policies.

Elements of the new policies include emphasis on social emotional learning, a focus on restorative practices to build up relationships and having specific interventions for behavior issues.

The board, in a 3-2 vote, approved a new Student Behavior Code of Conduct in June that contained a few changes, such as adding instructions for reporting discrimination and a more detailed definition of criminal trespassing.

Board Chair Tarece Johnson and member Everton Blair voted against it because they wanted to approve the code of conduct alongside the discipline policies that are in the works.

“I want to challenge us to think about how we create urgency around this and really strategically invest in this,” Johnson said.