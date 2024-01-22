Education

Gwinnett schools to provide employees with retention bonuses

The state funded bonuses for teachers
Harmony Elementary School Assistant Principal Candace Jones guides students to their classrooms on Aug. 2, 2023. The Gwinnett County school board approved retention bonuses for all benefit-eligible staff to match the bonuses teachers received from the state. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Harmony Elementary School Assistant Principal Candace Jones guides students to their classrooms on Aug. 2, 2023. The Gwinnett County school board approved retention bonuses for all benefit-eligible staff to match the bonuses teachers received from the state. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County school board approved spending $5 million on bonuses for staff members — including administrators, bus drivers, counselors and principals — to go along with the $20.3 million the state provided the district for teacher and support staff retention bonuses.

That means along with teachers, all benefit-eligible staff and new and other employees hired prior to Jan. 8 in Georgia’s largest school district will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The school board approved the bonuses at its meeting Thursday. Employees will receive the money in their Jan. 31 paychecks.

ExploreKemp plays Santa to 308,000 Georgia teachers, state employees with $1K bonus

In total, about 196,000 Georgia educators and support staff are receiving bonuses from the state. The money to provide the bonuses, about $202 million, is coming from state surplus funds.

Other large school districts in metro Atlanta have provided similar bonuses to their employees.

Board members credited Superintendent Calvin Watts with proposing those additional funds while praising employees for their efforts.

“We do appreciate you all. Our staff, our teachers, you’re so very valuable to our system, and this is just a small way we can say, ‘thank you,’” board member Tarece Johnson-Morgan said.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top