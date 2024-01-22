Gwinnett schools to provide employees with retention bonuses

The Gwinnett County school board approved spending $5 million on bonuses for staff members — including administrators, bus drivers, counselors and principals — to go along with the $20.3 million the state provided the district for teacher and support staff retention bonuses.

That means along with teachers, all benefit-eligible staff and new and other employees hired prior to Jan. 8 in Georgia’s largest school district will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The school board approved the bonuses at its meeting Thursday. Employees will receive the money in their Jan. 31 paychecks.