ajc logo
X

Gwinnett school board changes rules for public comments at meetings

Scores of audience members refused to wear masks or leave the Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting on May 20, 2021. The board opted to change its policy on public comments at this meeting. (Alia Malik / AJC)

Credit: Alia Malik

Combined ShapeCaption
Scores of audience members refused to wear masks or leave the Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting on May 20, 2021. The board opted to change its policy on public comments at this meeting. (Alia Malik / AJC)

Credit: Alia Malik

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
The main changes affect how speakers are selected

In a split vote, the Gwinnett County Board of Education recently adopted new rules for public comments at its meetings.

The change came after some board members in the Georgia’s largest school district said they wanted to hear from a wider variety of people.

“In a county of 1 million, we’re consistently hearing from the same 40 people,” board member Everton Blair said in January when the board began discussing additional changes to public comment policies. “We have 180,000 students, 200,000 parents and many, many active community members.”

ExploreGraduates from Gwinnett high school receive Airbnb stocks from alum

The measure passed 3-2. Board members Steve Knudsen and Mary Kay Murphy opposed the change.

The new policy goes into effect in July.

Under the existed policy, the window to sign up to speak at a meeting opens about a month in advance. Often, all 30 slots are filled within a few hours.

The new policy calls for speakers to be picked randomly if the number of people who sign up exceeds the number of slots. Those selected will be notified in advance.

ExploreIn Gwinnett school board race, Knudsen takes commanding lead

The new rules also allow for people to address the board without physically attending the meeting by requesting a call or other remote connection.

The structure of meetings will change as well. The board will split the 90 minutes for speakers into two segments. Thirty minutes will be given at the start of meetings for people to speak about agenda item. Another 60 minutes will be given toward the end for general comments. Speakers will still get three minutes to address the board.

The new procedure allows up to half the speaking slots to be reserved for students. Board Chair Tarece Johnson said she wanted to find ways to hear from more students in January.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Knudsen, the board’s vice chair, suggested setting aside additional time for students to speak.

“If we truly do prioritize student voices, an extra 20 or 30 minutes at our monthly meetings is worth it,” he said. But the idea didn’t gain traction with other members.

In May of 2021, Knudsen and Murphy unsuccessfully opposed setting a limit on the number of speakers per meeting. Multiple meetings had lasted until nearly midnight because of lengthy public comment periods. Ultimately, the board adopted the 30-speaker limit by a 3-2 vote.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old16h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
18h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
5h ago
Opinion: Our guns are more important than our children
33m ago
Opinion: Our guns are more important than our children
33m ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
17h ago
The Latest
State aims to help all DeKalb schools, not just Druid Hills High
Graduates from Gwinnett high school receive Airbnb stocks from alum
College enrollment dips in Georgia, report shows
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top