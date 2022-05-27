Graduates from Gwinnett high school receive Airbnb stocks from alum

He ended with some additional advice: “Don’t spend it all on crypto.”

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Gebbia graduated from Brookwood in 2000 and has donated to the school’s arts and athletics programs. He was involved in visual arts at the school and also ran cross country. He previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that those experiences and support from coaches and teachers were essential to his success as an entrepreneur.

He co-founded short-term rental company Airbnb in 2008, and Gebbia’s net worth is now estimated to be $7.8 billion. Along with his work on the business side of Airbnb, he is chairman of the company’s philanthropic arm, which provides housing following disasters and emergencies, according to a news release from the district.