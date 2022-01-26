Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett school board to reconsider public comment policy

Scores of audience members refused to wear masks or leave the Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting on May 20, 2021. Some members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education in January called for reconsidering the rules for public comments at its meetings.

Credit: Alia Malik

caption arrowCaption
Scores of audience members refused to wear masks or leave the Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting on May 20, 2021. Some members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education in January called for reconsidering the rules for public comments at its meetings.

Credit: Alia Malik

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
The board previously voted to limit meetings to 30 speakers

The Gwinnett County Board of Education is reconsidering the rules for public comments at its meetings.

Two members said change is necessary so the board can hear from a wider variety of people.

“In a county of 1 million, we’re consistently hearing from the same 40 people,” board member Everton Blair said at this month’s meeting. “We have 180,000 students, 200,000 parents and many, many active community members.”

Gwinnett is the state’s largest school district. Blair said hearing from more people will help the board serve the community.

Board Chair Tarece Johnson agreed, but other board members didn’t weigh in on the idea.

Last May, the board voted 3-2 to allow up to 30 people to speak during the public comments section of meetings. Some parents said the board was trying to silence them. Board members Steven Knudsen and Mary Kay Murphy voted against the measure.

Before the limit was established, some meetings had gone close to midnight because of the number of speakers. Last May’s meeting was paused as about 100 people refused to wear masks or leave the building.

ExploreGwinnett school board elects Tarece Johnson as next chair

At this month’s board meeting, Blair suggested randomizing who gets to speak rather than using a first-come, first-served system.

The sign-up window is open for a month before a meeting, but the 30 slots are often filled within the first hour its open.

Blair said people should be able to sign up throughout the time between meetings, and then the district will randomly select 30 to speak. He said first-time speakers should get priority.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Johnson suggested reserving slots for students and teachers. She also said people should be able comment virtually. She asked staff members to improve outreach to people who don’t speak English as a first language so they feel encouraged to participate in meetings.

Johnson also asked about limiting comments to agenda topics. The district’s attorney said there isn’t much precedent for that, but it may be possible. He said other districts set a time for people to speak about the agenda and a time for general comments.

District staff said they would bring a proposal back to the board for its consideration.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton County Schools to host hiring event for essential workers
6h ago
Georgia lawmakers try to identify critical race theory in schools
19h ago
COVID cases in metro Atlanta schools remain high, even as omicron slows
22h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top