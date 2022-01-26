Gwinnett school board to reconsider public comment policy

Last May, the board voted 3-2 to allow up to 30 people to speak during the public comments section of meetings. Some parents said the board was trying to silence them. Board members Steven Knudsen and Mary Kay Murphy voted against the measure.

Before the limit was established, some meetings had gone close to midnight because of the number of speakers. Last May’s meeting was paused as about 100 people refused to wear masks or leave the building.

Explore Gwinnett school board elects Tarece Johnson as next chair

At this month’s board meeting, Blair suggested randomizing who gets to speak rather than using a first-come, first-served system.

The sign-up window is open for a month before a meeting, but the 30 slots are often filled within the first hour its open.

Blair said people should be able to sign up throughout the time between meetings, and then the district will randomly select 30 to speak. He said first-time speakers should get priority.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Johnson suggested reserving slots for students and teachers. She also said people should be able comment virtually. She asked staff members to improve outreach to people who don’t speak English as a first language so they feel encouraged to participate in meetings.

Johnson also asked about limiting comments to agenda topics. The district’s attorney said there isn’t much precedent for that, but it may be possible. He said other districts set a time for people to speak about the agenda and a time for general comments.

District staff said they would bring a proposal back to the board for its consideration.