Gwinnett County to host IT hiring event Saturday

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Department of Information Technology Services will host a hiring event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

The department is seeking senior project managers, IT systems administrators, business relationship consultants, IT managers and IT security and open-source developers, according to a news release.

Candidates should apply online before the event, where interviews will be conducted and conditional job offers might be extended.

Those attending the event should bring resumes and wear business casual clothes, according to the release. They should park in the deck on the corner of Constitution Boulevard and Nash Street.

In the release, the county said it offers competitive benefits, paid training, education incentives, tuition reimbursement and opportunities for career advancement.

Alia Malik
Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

