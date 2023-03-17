Gwinnett board delays decision about sex ed curriculum

Supporters of Choosing the Best say its program sticks strongly to abstinence, advises of the shortcomings of various contraceptives and has contributed to Gwinnett having lower rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases when compared to the state and other large metro Atlanta counties.

Critics of that program say the information is limited and not inclusive of students of various sexualities and gender identities. They called it unrealistic and failing to provide information that would help the more than half of high schoolers nationwide who report being sexually active.

Earlier this week, State School Superintendent Richard Woods advised the district to wait on a decision. While he did not explicitly endorse one program over another, he did say in a letter to district leaders that Choosing the Best is more aligned with state health standards. While he didn’t say HealthSmart is not aligned with the standards, he said it contains content not endorsed by the state.

The board’s vote happened early in the meeting, meaning only one person addressed the sex education curriculum before the board’s vote.

Marina Peed, executive director of Mosaic Georgia, said students need a full classroom sex education because they risk encountering false or harmful information online. Mosaic Georgia serves survivors of sexual violence, and Peed said the prevalence of this violence makes sex education even more essential.

“Until society does better for our kids, our schools and our community must do all we can to educate them and equip them for their future,” Peed said.