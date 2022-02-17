GOP lawmakers OK bill to make Gwinnett school board elections nonpartisan

But 10 other state representatives from Gwinnett County — a majority of the 18 — spoke against the measure, saying it usurps the will of voters.

“I just want to politely ask you to leave Gwinnett alone,” said Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville. He grew up in the community when it was largely white and wondered how Republicans would react when the increasingly diverse populace shifted the power toward Democrats.

“There was no coup,” he said. “It happened at the ballot box.”

Explore GOP lawmaker targets Gwinnett school board chair over views on racism

About 40% of Georgia’s 180 school districts hold nonpartisan elections. The rest, using a law that allows for local control, let candidates identify with a political party.

Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, said that over 70% of Gwinnett Republicans opposed making school board elections nonpartisan in a 2020 primary referendum question.

“I have not seen a single solitary shred of evidence to show that the sentiment of voters has changed,” she said.

Explore Georgia Senate OKs making Gwinnett school board elections nonpartisan

Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, the lead co-sponsor of the bill, held hearings last year about a proposal to make all school boards nonpartisan. But in the end, he and his party aimed only at Gwinnett County, which started trending Democratic several years ago.

The political shift led to loss of control over the five-member Board of Education when Democrats Tarece Johnson and Karen Watkins joined Blair last year. As the board majority, they voted to end the contract of longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks nearly a year early.

Dixon has said Wilbanks’ ousting spurred the legislation. When presenting the bill to the Senate in early February, he said the school district was “falling off a cliff” under Democrats’ leadership.