Georgia’s university system awards record number of degrees

“By preparing students for good jobs and helping create the jobs of the future, Georgia’s public colleges and universities are a great value for students and a major contributor to our state’s economy,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “This record in degrees awarded only confirms that the hard work being done across the university system is having an impact on the success of both our students and Georgia.”

Perdue, who became chancellor earlier this year, has said he wants to do more to help students graduate on time. He said the work could include having more advisers work one-on-one with struggling students.