Georgia’s university system awards record number of degrees

The number of degrees awarded by University System of Georgia schools in a recent 12-month stretch increased to an all-time high, officials announced this week.
The system conferred 74,446 awards, certificates and degrees between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, a 2.1% increase from the prior 12-month period, University System officials said.
University System officials have implemented several initiatives in recent years to increase degree completion, including the Momentum Year program, which focuses on the first-year college experience. Several schools are using predictive analytics to more quickly alert advisers to when students need academic help.
“By preparing students for good jobs and helping create the jobs of the future, Georgia’s public colleges and universities are a great value for students and a major contributor to our state’s economy,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “This record in degrees awarded only confirms that the hard work being done across the university system is having an impact on the success of both our students and Georgia.”
Perdue, who became chancellor earlier this year, has said he wants to do more to help students graduate on time. He said the work could include having more advisers work one-on-one with struggling students.
The University of Georgia conferred 13,528 degrees, the most in the system. Across the system, business-related programs had the highest number of degrees awarded, at 13,435.
Here are the University System of Georgia programs that conferred the most awards, certificates and degrees between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services 13,435
Education 7,937
Health Professions and Related Clinical Sciences 7,844
Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services 7,328
Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities 5,570
Source: University System of Georgia
