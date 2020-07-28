Georgia Tech denies claim it is misleading students about fall plans

Many Georgia Tech students are raising concerns after a message began circulating on social media late last week that some faculty members are being told to “lie to students” about their options if they don’t want to take classes on campus this fall semester to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.
“{S}tudents do have the choice regarding whether they want to attend the f2f classes,” read the message, posted by an anonymous faculty member, who said it was sent to faculty in the Scheller College of Business. “However, the institute prefers us not to directly and openly communicate this to students.”
“F2F” is a reference for “face to face” instruction.
The message says suggested responses to students should include “you are expected to attend all classes, unless you have a compelling reason not to (for example, sick, received accommodation, asked to leave class due to face mask violation, etc.)”
The person who posted the message, who used the name “helicoids,” wrote “I think they’re trying to squeeze as much tuition/housing out of you as possible and don’t care if they jeopardize all of your health and safety in the process.”
Georgia Tech said in a statement, in part, that “In any large organization, messages can be misunderstood. To be clear, at no point has there been any suggestion for faculty members to share different details than what we are posting, sharing with them or sharing in Town Halls. Transparency and open communication remain the priority for all our communication.” Georgia Tech referred to its statement in response to follow-up questions, including whether it is investigating the matter.
About 30 students and employees who have been on campus or living in Greek Life housing near Georgia Tech have been diagnosed with COVID-19 this month, according to Georgia Tech’s website. Some students have posted messages that they are worried about returning to campus and want to know their options as several deadlines approach for the upcoming semester. The deadline for students to cancel their housing contracts is Thursday. The first day of class is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Georgia Tech is planning to teach some classes in-person when the fall semester starts. About two-thirds of its classes will be taught in a hybrid format, a mix of in-person and online instruction.
Georgia Tech could lose an estimated $56.5 million in revenue from student fees, housing and other costs if it were to go completely to online instruction this semester, according to a University System of Georgia analysis, the AJC reported last week.