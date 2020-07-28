Georgia Tech denies claim it is misleading students about fall plans

Georgia Tech said in a statement, in part, that “In any large organization, messages can be misunderstood. To be clear, at no point has there been any suggestion for faculty members to share different details than what we are posting, sharing with them or sharing in Town Halls. Transparency and open communication remain the priority for all our communication.” Georgia Tech referred to its statement in response to follow-up questions, including whether it is investigating the matter.

About 30 students and employees who have been on campus or living in Greek Life housing near Georgia Tech have been diagnosed with COVID-19 this month, according to Georgia Tech’s website. Some students have posted messages that they are worried about returning to campus and want to know their options as several deadlines approach for the upcoming semester. The deadline for students to cancel their housing contracts is Thursday. The first day of class is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Georgia Tech is planning to teach some classes in-person when the fall semester starts. About two-thirds of its classes will be taught in a hybrid format, a mix of in-person and online instruction.

Georgia Tech could lose an estimated $56.5 million in revenue from student fees, housing and other costs if it were to go completely to online instruction this semester, according to a University System of Georgia analysis, the AJC reported last week.