Georgia State’s incoming president to get $950,000 starting salary

Blake, the outgoing provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at George Washington University, will replace Mark Becker, who is leaving in early August after 12 years as Georgia State’s president. Becker’s most recent annual compensation was about $1.1 million.

The state’s Board of Regents agreed earlier this month to hire Blake, who has a doctoral degree in software engineering from George Mason University. The Savannah native has been an administrator at several prominent U.S. universities.