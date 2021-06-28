Georgia State’s incoming president to get $950,000 starting salary

Georgia State University’s incoming president, M. Brian Blake, will receive an initial annual compensation of $950,000, state records show.
Blake, the outgoing provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at George Washington University, will replace Mark Becker, who is leaving in early August after 12 years as Georgia State’s president. Becker’s most recent annual compensation was about $1.1 million.
The state’s Board of Regents agreed earlier this month to hire Blake, who has a doctoral degree in software engineering from George Mason University. The Savannah native has been an administrator at several prominent U.S. universities.
Here’s a breakdown of Blake’s compensation:
- His base salary will be $706,700.
- He’ll receive $200,000 in deferred compensation.
- He’ll get an annual allowance of $43,300.
Additionally, Blake will receive a one-time payment of $125,000 as a hiring incentive paid as executive deferred compensation.
Georgia State has the largest enrollment of any college or university in the state, with more than 53,000 students. It is one of the University System of Georgia’s four research institutions. The presidents of those three other schools, Augusta University’s Brooks Keel, Georgia Tech’s Ángel Cabrera and the University of Georgia’s Jere Morehead each receive annual compensation between $900,000 and $1.2 million.
Blake’s scheduled start date is Aug. 9.