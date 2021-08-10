Students, faculty urge Georgia university system to mandate masks, vaccinations

The University System is recommending, but not requiring, students, faculty and employees get vaccinated and for those who haven’t done so to wear a face covering. System officials referred to prior statements, the most recent posted online July 30, stating its position and saying it is working “closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to prioritize the health and safety of our campus communities.”

Several private colleges and universities in metro Atlanta are requiring students, faculty and staff wear masks and/or be vaccinated to be on their campuses for the fall semester.

College students and young people, generally, have been among the groups with the lowest vaccination rates, according to federal data. This worries many public health experts since about half of new cases in Georgia are among 18- to 39-year-olds and more young people are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Clayton State University and Georgia Gwinnett College began their first full day of the fall semester Monday. The University of West Georgia begins classes Wednesday. Atlanta Metropolitan State College and Kennesaw State University begin their fall semesters next week.

