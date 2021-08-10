Students, faculty urge Georgia university system to mandate masks, vaccinations

With classes starting at some of its schools this week, many students and faculty of Georgia’s public university system are urging administrators and the state’s Board of Regents to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, the wearing of masks or both measures to prevent the spread of the disease on campuses.
The United Campus Workers of Georgia, Local 3265, is planning a rally before Tuesday’s Regents meeting. The union and the Regents Advisory Council for Biological Sciences have both started petitions in the last week urging enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols.
“As centers of research and learning, Georgia colleges and universities bear a responsibility to take the lead in educating and protecting the public — beginning with our own campuses. Instead, the opposite has been happening,” the campus workers wrote in its petition.
More than 1,500 students and faculty members signed the council’s petition as of Monday afternoon.
“Safely returning to face to face instruction on USG campuses requires mitigation of risk for covid disease. The two most effective means for covid risk mitigation are vaccination and use of ASTM2- or ASTM3-rated face masks in indoor settings,” a sentence in their letter says.
The University System is recommending, but not requiring, students, faculty and employees get vaccinated and for those who haven’t done so to wear a face covering. System officials referred to prior statements, the most recent posted online July 30, stating its position and saying it is working “closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to prioritize the health and safety of our campus communities.”
Several private colleges and universities in metro Atlanta are requiring students, faculty and staff wear masks and/or be vaccinated to be on their campuses for the fall semester.
College students and young people, generally, have been among the groups with the lowest vaccination rates, according to federal data. This worries many public health experts since about half of new cases in Georgia are among 18- to 39-year-olds and more young people are being hospitalized for COVID-19.
Clayton State University and Georgia Gwinnett College began their first full day of the fall semester Monday. The University of West Georgia begins classes Wednesday. Atlanta Metropolitan State College and Kennesaw State University begin their fall semesters next week.
Please return for an update.